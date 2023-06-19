Zil Hajj moon sighted; Eidul Azha to be celebrated on June 29

ISLAMABAD: The Zil Hajj moon has been sighted in Pakistan and Eidul Azha will fall on June 29 (Thursday), Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced on Monday evening.

Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad made the announcement in Islamabad before the media after receiving moon sighting testimonies.

The chairman said that the testimonies of moon sighting were received from various cities including Karachi, Lahore and others.

The first Zil Hajj will be observed on June 20 (tomorrow), and Eid ul Adha will be celebrated in the country on June 29 (Thursday).

Eidul Azha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by Muslims to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim, which continues for three days of Eid.

It is to be mentioned here that Zil Hajj moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia and Hajj rituals will be performed on June 27 and Eidul Azha (10 Zil Hajj) will be celebrated on June 28.

The annual Hajj pilgrimage will start on June 26 after the crescent sighting for the Islamic month of Zil Hajj today. Eidul Azha will be celebrated on June 28, Wednesday, in Saudi Arabia.

Muslim believers in UK will celebrate Eidul Azha on two different days. The Central London Mosque has announced to celebrate Eidul Azha on June 28, while Markazi Jamaat-e-Ahle Sunnat UK has announced Eidul Azha on June 29.