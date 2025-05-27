Eid Al Adha 2025: Zil Hajj crescent sighting across the world

The sighting of the Zil Hajj moon has led to varying Eid ul Adha dates across world. so far Brunei and Malaysia have officially announced that the Zil Hajj moon was not sighted on Sunday evening.

According to Arab media, the Zil Hajj moon was not sighted in Brunei, meaning Eid ul Adha will be observed on, 7 June. Similarly, Malaysia also did not witness the sighting of the Zil Hajj moon, confirming the same date for Eid celebrations there.

In contrast, Indonesia has officially announced the sighting of the Zil Hajj moon. As a result, Eid ul Adha will be celebrated in Indonesia on Thursday, 6 June.

The variation in dates is common among different countries depending on local moon sightings and astronomical observations.

Earlier, Kuwait’s Al Ojairi Scientific Centre, the dedicated astronomical and scientific knowledge centre of the country announced that Eid-ul-Adha will be observed on June 6, Friday.

The Al Ojairi Scientific Centre in Kuwait revealed that the Zil Hajj moon will be astronomically visible on May 28, with the Day of Arafah occurring on June 5, 2025

In a statement, the centre clarified that the Zil Hajj crescent will emerge following the conjunction at dawn on May 27, the 29th of Dhul Qidah, and will be observable that evening.

According to the Al Ojairi Scientific Centre, the Zill Hajj moon will be visible in Kuwait’s sky for 43 minutes after sunset and can be distinctly seen on May 28. The centre added that the moon will also be observable in Arab and Islamic capitals for 40 to 58 minutes.

On April 29, the cabinet of Kuwait announced that all state agencies and public institutions would be closed from June 5 to 9 as national holidays to observe Eid-ul-Adha.

The government employees are expected to return to their jobs on June 10. The cabinet, chaired by Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al Sabah; however, clarified that “non-standard” operations may establish their own holiday schedules.