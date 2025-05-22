Zilhaj moon likely to be sighted on May 28, SUPARCO predicts

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has forecast Zilhaj 1446 sighting of moon on May 28 and the first day of the month on May 29.

The Eid ul Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) to fall on June 07 in the country.

In a statement the Suparco said that Zilhaj moon will born on May 27 at 8:02 AM, its age will be around 11:34 hours at the sunset on May 27.

According to scientific assessments, astronomical calculations and modern observational data concerning the forecast for the visibility of the Zilhaj moon, the sighting of moon is unlikely across the country on May 27, Suparco stated. “There will be brief space of 37 minutes between the sunset on May 27 and the new moon”.

According to precise astronomical models, the sighting of crescent of Zilhaj is expected on May 29.

The Eid ul Adha to fall on June 07 in the country.

“The visibility of the crescent depends on key factors such as the moon’s age, its angular separation from the sun, altitude at sunset, and atmospheric conditions,” read the statement issued by the Suparco.