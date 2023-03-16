Zille Shah death: ‘Two accused recorded confessional statements’

LAHORE: Inspector General (IG) Punjab police Usman Anwar claimed on Thursday that two accused have recorded their confessional statements in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Zille Shah’s death case, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference, IG Punjab Usman Anwar said that Zille Shah was killed in a car accident but the police force was blamed for his death.

Anwar said that police recorded testimonies of the driver and Zille Shah’s friend who confirmed that the PTI activist lost his life in an accident. He added that Shah’s father backed the truth.

The IG Punjab said that the police adopted a successful strategy to maintain the law and order situation, as well as managed to hold Pakistan Super League (PSL) match.

He said that the hearing will be conducted at 11:00 am tomorrow and police will follow the court orders. The high court had ordered police to look into the First Information Reports (FIRs) in accordance with the law, he added.

On the other hand, PTI leadership blamed Punjab police for the custodial death of activist Zille Shah during the raid of Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Earlier, the Punjab police chief said that the police force was without any firepower during the arrest operation of PTI chairman Imran Khan at his residence Zaman Park. The IG Punjab clarified that police forces from two provinces and people who wear a uniform can never fight with each other.

He said that the police will ensure the supremacy of the law but it should never be considered a weakness. The IG Punjab maintained that this was planned earlier too that DIG will take the warrant to PTI chief Imran khan’s residence.

He refuted rumours about police weapons and clarified that throughout the operation the police had no weapons with them. The operation was stopped because of the PSL Match which the police secured properly, he added.

IG Punjab further said that when petrol bombs are thrown from the other side and stones are pelted too then the police fire shells.

