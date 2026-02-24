“Zimbabwe is bigger threat to India than West Indies”: Ex-captain’s stunning claim ahead of IND vs ZIM match

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth called Zimbabwe a bigger threat for the Men in Blue than the rampaging West Indies amid the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights.

His remarks came despite the Caribbean side thumping Zimbabwe in their opening Super Eight game by 107 runs.

Meanwhile, Team India is on the brink of elimination after their shocking 76-run loss to South Africa in their Super Eight opener.

Yet, according to Srikkanth, with the South Africa-West Indies clash likely to play a massive role in India’s fate, Suryakumar Yadav’s side’s face-off against Zimbabwe later that night could be more important than the game against the West Indies.

He spoke about India’s chances for semifinal qualification on his YouTube channel and said (10:16):”West Indies are one step ahead of India now with the crushing win over Zimbabwe. Everything boils down to the South Africa-West Indies match for India. Yet, playing on the Chennai wicket, Zimbabwe is a bigger threat to India than the West Indies.” He added:

“Because now the West Indies have hopes of qualification whereas Zimbabwe has no hope, so they’ll play carefree cricket. It will be game over for India if South Africa beats West Indies. Though South Africa also has to beat Zimbabwe, then.”

India will play Zimbabwe in Chennai immidiately after the South Africa-West Indies clash on Thursday, February 26.