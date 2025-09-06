Zimbabwe level T20 series after dismissing Sri Lanka for 80

HARARE: Zimbabwe levelled a Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka in Harare with a five-wicket victory in a low scoring match on Saturday.

Sri Lanka were all out for 80 — their second lowest T20 total — and Zimbabwe made 84-5 in reply at Harare Sports Club to win with 34 balls remaining.

The tourists won the first match by five runs, and the series will be decided by the third and final match on Sunday.

“We have been playing good cricket and were upset with recent losses because we got close in the previous three games,” said Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza.

“To our credit, we did not panic despite the disappointments. Hopefully this victory will give us belief.”

Rival skipper Charith Asalanka said: “We lost too many wickets in the powerplay. When I went to bat I thought it was a 130 to 140-run pitch.”

Kamil Mishara top scored for Sri Lanka with a run-a-ball 20 before misjudging a yorker from Brad Evans, which uprooted his off-stump.

Asalanka (18) and Dasun Shanaka (15) were the only other Sri Lankan batters to reach double figures. Raza (3-11) and Evans (3-15) inflicted the most damage with the ball for the home side.

Zimbabwe also struggled with the bat, slumping to 27-3 before Brian Bennett (19) and Ryan Burl (20 not out) put on 26 runs for the fourth wicket to bring the hosts within sight of victory.

Tashinga Musekiwa (21 not out) won the match by striking fours off the first and second deliveries of the 14th over. Dushmantha Chameera (3-19) was the most successful of the tourists’ bowlers.

Brief scores

Sri Lanka 80, 17.4 overs (K. Mishara 20; S. Raza 3-11, B. Evans 3-15) v Zimbabwe 84-5, 14.2 overs (T. Musekiwa 21 not out, R. Burl 20 not out; D. Chameera 3-19)

Zimbabwe won by five wickets

Toss: Zimbabwe