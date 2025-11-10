Zimbabwe name squad for Pakistan tri-series

Zimbabwe have named a 15-member squad for the T20I tri-series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with pacer Blessing Muzarabani ruled out due to an injury.

The squad has only one change from the one that played Afghanistan in a three-match home T20I series earlier this month.

Muzarabani, who is ruled out due to a back injury, has been replaced by uncapped pacer Newman Nyamhuri, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirmed in a statement.

“The only change from the squad that recently faced Afghanistan at home sees pace spearhead Blessing Muzarabani miss out due to a back injury, with Newman Nyamhuri coming in as his replacement,” the statement read.

Sikandar Raza will continue to lead the side in a series that could provide ample opportunity for the teams to prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The side also includes seasoned campaigners like Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, and Brendan Taylor.

The tri-series will commence on November 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with hosts Pakistan taking on Zimbabwe. The final of the series will be played on November 29 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Zimbabwe squad for T20I Tri-series in Pakistan: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, and Brendan Taylor.

T20I Tri-Series Fixtures:

17 November – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

19 November – Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

22 November – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

23 November – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

25 November – Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 November – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

29 November – Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore