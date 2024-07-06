Zimbabwe players, fans celebrate joyously after defeating India

Zimbabwe players were delighted after they beat Team India in the first T-20 international on Saturday, July 06 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

India is fielding an inexperienced squad for this series, as most of the senior players who won the World Cup last month have been rested.

Stand-in captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bowl first in the first T20I.

Zimbabwe’s batters put up a decent fight on a sluggish pitch, scoring 115/9 in 20 overs. The spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi (4/13) and Washington Sundar (2/11) were among the wickets for the Men in Blue.

In the second innings, the home team bowlers put on an impressive show, skittling out India for 102 in 19.5 overs. Tendai Chatara (3/16) and Sikandar Raza (3/25) performed exceptionally well in the bowling department for Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe players and fans at the ground celebrated joyously after the final wicket of Washington Sundar, marking a victorious moment for the team.

