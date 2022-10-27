President of Zimbabwe trolls Pakistan with ‘Fake Mr. Bean’ meme

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Pakistan should send the real Mr. Bean after his side beat Green Shirts in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The Chevrons clinched a thrilling one-run win over the 2009 champions during the Super 12 stage fixture in Perth on Thursday.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, in his tweet, congratulated the side thrilling victory and said Pakistan should send the real Mr Bean.

What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022

It all started when the Pakistani comedian Mohammad Asif, who is known as “Pakistani Mr. Bean” for his stark resemblance to British comedian Rowan Atkinson’s character, came to an event in the African country as the real one. The people thought him to be the real one but later realized they were tricked.

Related – T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by one run

Twitter user Ngugu Chasura, commenting on a tweet by Pakistan Cricket Board, said his country will never forgive as they were sent the doppelganger instead of the real one.

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you…#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

He added, “We will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you.”

Comments