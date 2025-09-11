Zinédine Zidane set to take over France coaching: report

One of the most successful managers of all time, legendary Zinédine Zidane is reportedly set to take over France’s coaching gig next year.

The revelation was made by his former teammate and France legend Thierry Henry.

Zidane has been linked to succeed Didier Deschamps as head coach of the French national team for a while now.

Henry, while speaking to reporters, initially played coy when asked about the next France manager. But for the former Arsenal star, the decision appears to be a foregone conclusion.

Without naming names, Henry dropped a telling hint that reveals much about how this story is set to unfold.

“We all know who the new manager will be. You know it, I know it, and I wish him all the best,” he stated.

Zidane hasn’t taken up any coaching role since leaving Real Madrid in 2021. The former Juventus star has always made it clear that leading Les Bleus is his ultimate dream.

According to L’Équipe, Zidane is already actively preparing for the role.

He already had a meeting with former France manager Laurent Blanc, to better understand the unique challenges and demands of the position.

Moreover, Zidane is reportedly keeping eye on Ligue 1 and European fixtures.