Zoe Kravitz makes directorial debut with power trip thriller ‘Blink Twice’

Zoe Kravitz says her directorial debut ‘Blink Twice’, which she also co-wrote and produced, is a tale about power dynamics between men and women that was born out of her own experiences.

In the psychological thriller, waitress Frida, played by Naomi Ackie, and her friend think they are getting a lucky break when tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) invites them to his private tropical island.

A luxurious holiday with endless partying with Slater’s friends ensues, but soon Frida starts noticing that something is amiss. As she starts digging deeper, Frida discovers shocking truths beneath the destination’s perfect veneer and the vacation turns into a battle for survival.

“It literally came from my experience. It’s very personal,” Zoe Kravitz, 35, said at the film’s London premiere on Monday.

“It was really an expression of what it feels like, I think, for a lot of women living in the world,” she said of the writing process.