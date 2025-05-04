James Cameron predicts ‘Oscar’ glory for Zoe Saldana in Avatar: Fire and Ash

Zoe Saldana is set to deliver what may be the most powerful performance of her career in Avatar: Fire and Ash, according to legendary director James Cameron.

With the upcoming instalment in the Avatar saga exploring darker emotional terrain, Cameron has described Saldana’s portrayal of Neytiri as “incandescent” and believes it will eclipse even her award-winning role in Emilia Pérez.

The Titanic and Avatar director, James Cameron, said in an interview with Empire Online that Zoe Saldana’s work in Avatar: Fire and Ash defines not just the film, but the emotional soul of the saga itself.

Neytiri’s journey takes a darker and more personal turn as tensions mount between the Na’vi and a new tribe known as the Ash People.

James Cameron noted that Zoe Saldana embodies the character with such intensity and realism that her performance “feels even more real than before.”

Zoe Saldana, who recently swept the awards season with an Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in Emilia Perez, is no stranger to acclaim.

However, James Cameron believes her performance in Avatar: Fire and Ash could surpass everything she has done to date.

“She goes through grief, rage, and deep personal transformation,” Cameron said. “Zoe gave this role everything. She became Neytiri in a way that’s raw and unforgettable.”

The Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year, will explore more unforgiving regions of Pandora shaped by fire, with the Ash People offering a stark contrast to the lush environments of previous films.

These harsh visuals, paired with Saldana’s deeply emotional performance, position Avatar: Fire and Ash as both a visual and narrative evolution of the saga.

Zoe Saldana’s central role has already ignited Oscar speculation, with critics and fans eager to see how her character’s emotional arc unfolds.

With James Cameron’s full backing and the film’s powerful themes, Avatar: Fire and Ash could mark a definitive moment not only in the franchise but in Saldana’s illustrious career.