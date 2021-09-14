Court stops Zoheb Hassan from giving statements against Ishtiaq Baig

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has stopped the brother of late pop singer Nazia Hassan, Zoheb Hassan, to submit his reply in the damage claim notice filed against him by Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Zoheb Hassan has been directed to submit his response in Ishtiaq Baig’s Rs1 billion damage claim notice after the sibling of Nazia Hassan late levelled serious allegations on her 21st death anniversary.

The high court directed Zoheb Hassan to submit his detailed response by October 7. Zoheb Hassan has also been ordered to refrain from giving statements till the next hearing.

READ: NAZIA HASSAN WAS POISONED, MURDERED BY HUSBAND: ZOHEB HASSAN

On August 13, singer Zoheb Hassan had alleged that his sister, pop star Nazia Hassan, believed she was poisoned by her husband Ishtiaq Baig.

Talking to local news channels, Zoheb had claimed that nine pages worth of testimony provided by an ailing Nazia during her last days, and attested by the British High Court, clearly reads that Nazia wanted a separation from her husband on grounds of ill-treatment.

According to Zoheb, Nazia’s burial was delayed for five months due to an ongoing murder investigation because of Nazia’s claims that her husband had been slipping arsenic in her food and tea.

Zoheb had also claimed that Nazia, who is believed to have died of cancer, had said that her cancer had been in remission. “We had not seen the court document earlier. I found it now because I was going through papers after my father passed away 10 months ago,” a local news outlet quoted Zoheb.

READ: NAZIA’S EX-HUSBAND HAS NO RIGHT TO MAKE FILM ON HER: ZOHEB HASSAN

Nazia Hassan passed away in August 2000 at the age of 35, presumably from lung cancer.

Following Zoheb’s allegations, Ishtiaq Baig, the husband of Nazia Hassan, had responded to Zoheb Hassan’s claims, saying that they are false and that he “loved Nazia very much and did not even remarry after her death.”

Later, Ishtiaq Baig had sent Rs1 billion damage claim notice to Zoheb Hassan for levelling allegations at him, causing harm to Baig’s reputation.