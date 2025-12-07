Pakistani-American community celebrates historic victory of NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani

The Pakistani-American community extended a heartfelt and festive welcome to New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, celebrating his historic election as the first Muslim and South Asian to lead the nation’s largest city.

At a special reception held at the residence of Dr. Ijaz Ahmad — chairman of the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC) — community leaders, activists, and supporters gathered to honor the 34-year-old progressive lawmaker who scored a stunning victory in last month’s elections.

“Your belief in me, long before the polls, long before the results, carried me through,” Mamdani told the audience, drawing loud and sustained applause from the packed gathering. He reflected on his political journey from state Assemblyman to mayor-elect and emphasized his commitment to uniting New York’s diverse communities.

Zohran Mamdani, who takes office on January 1, 2026, thanked the Pakistani-American community for its consistent support throughout his campaign, calling their solidarity “a powerful force” in building a more inclusive city.

In his welcoming remarks, Dr. Ijaz Ahmad congratulated Mamdani on his historic win, praising his inclusive approach to governance and the hope he has inspired among immigrant families across the city.

“We are proud of your success and what it represents for every community that has felt unheard,” Dr. Ahmad said, extending greetings on behalf of APPAC and the broader Pakistani-American community.

Former APPAC Youth Wing president Arsal Ijaz also lauded Zohran Mamdani’s longtime relationship with Pakistani-American youth, noting that his leadership has energized a new generation of civic-minded young people.

The event marked one of the earliest community celebrations for the incoming mayor, underscoring the deep ties he has cultivated across New York’s immigrant communities as he prepares to assume office.