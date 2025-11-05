Zohran Mamdani concludes speech with energetic Bollywood anthem

The newly elected first Muslim mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, has captured attention online after ending his victory speech with the popular Bollywood track “Dhoom Machale”.

This moment goes viral, with many praising it as one of the most iconic political celebrations in recent memory.

The 34-year-old Democratic socialist achieved a historic win in the mayoral race, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. His progressive campaign, centred on social equity and economic reform, resonated deeply with voters, making him the youngest New York City mayor in a century.

During his victory address, Mamdani declared, “My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty. I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life, but let tonight be the final time I utter his name as we turn the page on a politics that abandoned the many and answered only to the few”.

As he concluded his remarks, the energetic beats of “Dhoom Machale” filled the air. Standing alongside his wife, Rama Duwaji and his mother, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, Mamdani waved to enthusiastic supporters.