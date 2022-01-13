Zoo officials baffled by ‘mysterious creature’, here’s what it really was

Workers at Folly Farm in Pembrokeshire said they ‘breathed a little sigh of relief’ after a ‘mysterious creature’ spotted in one of the ponds at the site turned out to be a toy crocodile.

The Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo in Kilgetty, Wales, said in a Facebook post that a weekend visitor to the facility alerted staff to a “mysterious creature” in the banded mongoose exhibit.

Zookeepers were sent to capture the unidentified enclosure invader and “breathed a little sigh of relief” when they identified the animal as a toy crocodile that apparently had been dropped by a zoo visitor.

“It did give us all a laugh this gray Monday morning,” the post said.

