Zoom Avatars: Join meetings as a Dog, Fox or Rabbit

Zoom has launched a variety of virtual avatars that would allow users to join meetings as different animals and copy their emotions in Memoji-style.

According to Zoom, the feature will only let you become an animal at launch, but more avatar options will be added shortly. The new feature is available in Zoom 5.10 update.

Zoom, in its press release, said that the virtual avatar feature could have a range of applications including “bringing some fun to your team-building meetings”. The application suggests that the virtual avatars would help paediatricians to look less intimidating to toddlers.

Zoom also claims that the avatars could help alleviate online fatigue. The company quoted one study that indicated that constantly looking at yourself to make sure you’re presentable and reacting appropriately is part of what makes being in video calls all day so tiring. But, your video is replaced by a giraffe or a dog that mimics your emotions might be helpful to reduce Zoom fatigue.

Avatars can be turned on by clicking the ^ button next to the Start/Stop video sign and then clicking Choose video filter. The users can then choose the animal avatar they please, you can also decide the dress of your attire, ranging from a hoodie to a t-shirt. The users can also choose to apply the filter whenever they enter a meeting.

