Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ gets release date

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s hotly-anticipated Netflix original ‘The Archies’ has been blocked for the December release.

The long-awaited debut film of the Bollywood star kids, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, will premiere on the streaming giant Netflix, on December 7, confirmed the makers on Tuesday morning with a 100 days countdown.

All the up-and-coming actors of ‘The Archies’ shared the video of the release date announcement with the billboard in Mumbai on their respective social media handles, with the caption, “100 days till you meet The Archies!”

Earlier, the makers dropped the first teaser of the much-awaited live-action musical in June this year at the TUDUM event of Netflix.

As for ‘The Archies’, the live-action musical, set in 1960s India, is written by Ayesha Devitre known for her work on the comedy-drama ‘Kapoor & Sons’ while the prolific filmmaker Akhtar helmed it. Reema Kagti is the producer of the movie with the latter.

The Bollywood representation of the comic book classic will mark the debut of Suhana Khan (daughter of Shahrukh Khan), Khushi Kapoor (daughter of late actor Sridevi), and Agastya Nanda (grandson of Amitabh Bachchan) in the iconic characters of Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews respectively, while the young actors Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, and Vedang Raina play pivotal roles.

