Actor Zoya Nasir’s pictures go viral on social media

Actor Zoya Nasir is steadily making her mark in the Pakistani drama industry with plays like “Mere Apne” and “Hania“.

Few of her fans know that the actor is legendary writer Nasir Adeeb’s daughter and herself an influencer before she forayed into showbiz.

The actor recently attended designer Deepak Perwani’s Diwali party and shared some of her pictures afterwards on her 573K strong Instagram page and they are now going viral on social media.

Earlier, her pictures from fellow influencer Shahveer Jafry also went viral with women loving her peacock dress.

She also once revealed that she was named after a character in PTV-era play Dhoop Kinare.

In an Instagram post, the actor had revealed that her parents named her Zoya after Dhoop Kinare’s leading lady Dr Zoya Ali Khan (played by Marina Khan).

