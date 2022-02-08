Zoya Nasir shares pictures with Zaid Ali; asks fans a question

Actor and model Zoya Nasir took to Instagram for sharing pictures of her with social media celebrity Zaid Ali and asked a question from its users.

Zoya Nasir’s pictures see the two laughings and interacting with each other. She said that 10 points are up for grabs if they can make out what are they talking about.

“Ten points to those who can explain what’s happening in these two pictures 😂” the caption read.

A user wrote they asked if they could return to their homes while the second user mentioned they talked about serials. A third Instagram user wrote they asked the other if they could behave normally for a second.

It is pertinent to mention that they are active on social media. They keep their fans updated by sharing their respective pictures and projects’ BTS.

Zoya Nasir got engaged to German vlogger Christian Betzmann in February last year. She called it off after the latter sparked an uproar on social media after sharing his take on Israel’s atrocities in Palestine and criticized those Pakistanis who are raising their voice for Palestine.

“It’s with a heavy heart I’m announcing that Christian Betzmann and I are no longer engaged to be married. His sudden change in stance towards my culture, my country, my people and insensitivity towards my religion has led me to take this difficult and irrevocable decision,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

She also felt that there were certain religious and social boundaries that can’t be crossed no matter what, so she decided to part ways with him.

“Humility, Tolerance and Respect towards each other are the virtues that we must always adhere to. I look upon my Allah to provide me with the strength to deal with this worldly emotional wreck. I wish Chris a bright and happy future. I sincerely request for space and privacy for myself and my family as we begin to navigate this emotional turmoil,” the actor concluded.

Zaid Ali, on the other hand, had tied the knot with Yumnah Ali back in August 2017. Although, he resides in Canada but has been living according to Pakistani culture and tradition.

In October, the YouTuber had announced that he became a father in a post. The YouTuber added that it was the best wedding anniversary gift he got.

