‘Can get married in 3 months…’: Zuhab Khan confirms relationship with fellow actor

Former child actor Zuhab Khan is all grown up and is set to get married as he hints at tying the soon with fellow celebrity Wania Nadeem.

In a new interview with YouTuber Azlan Shah on his podcast, Zuhab Khan confirmed his relationship with TikToker and social media celebrity, Wania Nadeem, while answering the question regarding his marriage.

“Might be possible, I’ll get married in three months or even in a month, but most probably [it will be in] three years,” replied Khan, 22, when asked about wedding plans.

The ‘Pinjra’ actor continued, “Three years is a time frame which I have set to achieve certain goals in life and if I’m able to achieve those goals even in four months, then I might get married in the next four months.”

It is worth noting here that Nadeem is among the most popular social media celebrities of Pakistan, with a massive fan following across the platforms. She has recently entered the showbiz industry as well.

Khan also shared that Nadeem is ready to marry him today, but he has asked her to focus on her career as well.

On the work front, Khan made his TV debut at the age of 10, in ARY Digital’s ‘Omer Dadi Aur Gharwalay’, directed by Nadeem Baig, and went on to become a household name.

He was last seen in the blockbuster serial ‘Pinjra’, headlined by Hadiqa Kiani, Sunita Marshall and Omair Rana.

