Zulfi Bukhari unveils plans in Pakistan after renouncing UK citizenship

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former premier Imran Khan’s close aide, Zulfi Bukhari has announced to permanently shift his residence and business to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

While commenting on renouncing United Kingdom’s (UK) nationality, Zulfi Bukhari said that he took Imran Khan into confidence before withdrawing his British citizenship. He said that the British home office sent a letter to him which stated that his passport was taken back.

The PTI leader said that political rivals were taunting him for the last four years and that he will flee from the country soon.

He announced that he will shift his family and business to Pakistan. Bukhari said that he earned respect, fame and money in the UK. He added that he got the title of most influential Pakistani amongst 4 million overseas nationals residing in Britain.

Bukhari elaborated on his future endeavours in Pakistan, he hinted at starting one of the best franchise systems in the country after shifting his business and assets to the country.

He asked Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif to show some courage and return to Pakistan.

On Saturday, it was learnt that Zulfi Bukhari has withdrawn his British nationality and he shared withdrawal documents approved by the British Home office on media.

The PTI leader was a dual national with both Pakistan and UK passports. ‘Now I am only a Pakistani, my passport has no visas, cannot leave Pakistan now,’ he said.

کہا جاتا تھا یہ بھاگ جائے گا،اس کے پاس برطانوی پاسپورٹ ہے، دوہری شہریت والے پاکستانی نہیں ہوتے آج میں نے پاکستان کے لیے اور اپنے علاقے اٹک کے لوگوں کے لیے برطانوی شہریت اور وہاں رہنے کا حق چھوڑ دیا ہے

💯% پاکستانی ہوں، یہیں جینا مرنا ہوگا،

He added that now he would fight for ‘real independence’ along with PTI Chief Imran Khan. People were speculating that he would flee the country as soon as the PTI government ends, he added.

He added that he stands with his leader in these difficult times. ‘I am a Pakistani, and would be a Pakistani forever,’ he added.

