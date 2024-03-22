Senate polls: Zulfi Bukhari’s plea challenging appellate tribunal verdict, rejected

LAHORE: Lahore appellate tribunal on Friday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari’s plea, challenging the rejection of his nomination papers for senate elections, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI candidates Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Khurram Zeeshan, Zulfi Bukhari and Sanam Javed filed appeals in election tribunals against the rejection of their nomination papers.

“The election commission has challenged nomination papers over baseless allegations,” Murad Saeed, Azam Swati and Khurram Zeeshan pleaded in their appeals filed in Peshawar election tribunal.

They requested approval of their nomination papers and allowing them to contest the Senate elections.

PTI’s Sanam Javed challenged the election commission’s decision to reject her nomination papers at Lahore’s election tribunal.

“The election commission has rejected nomination papers of Sanam Javed for Senate election against the facts,” Javed pleaded in her appeal.

“They objected that the plot was not declared in nomination papers, while Sanam Javed doesn’t have any plot,” according to the plea.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) constituted five appellate tribunals to address appeals regarding the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers submitted by candidates for the vacant Senate seats.

According to a notification issued by Election Commission, Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz was appointed as the tribunal judge for Islamabad, while Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan has been appointed as the appellate tribunal for resolving disputes in Punjab.

Likewise, Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry was appointed as the Appellate Tribunal Judge to handle petitions concerning disputes in the Sindh province.

According to the election schedule appeals can be filed upto March 21 against approval or rejection of nomination papers. The election tribunals will decide appeals by March 25.

A revised list of candidates will be released on March 26. Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till March 27.

The Senate election will be held in national and provincial assemblies will be held on April 02.