Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s 45th death anniversary being observed today

ISLAMABAD: The 45th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is being observed today.

The main ceremony will be held at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana where Quran Khawani will be held.

The local leadership will attend the ceremony and highlight the achievements of Shaheed Bhutto who struggled for democracy in the country.

The Sindh government has announced a Public Holiday on the death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was handed a death sentence during former military ruler General (retired) Ziaul Haq’s regime.

The first elected prime minister of the country was charged with the murder of a political rival Nawab Mohammed Ahmed Qasuri and a trial took place.

Amid petitions and appeals of clemency, and mercy from several Heads of States, Bhutto was hanged on April 4, 1979.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court of Pakistan earlier announced its reserved opinion on the presidential reference against the ‘controversial’ death sentence awarded to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, saying that the former prime minister Bhutto did not get a chance to a “fair trial”.