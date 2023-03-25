Zulfiqar Mirza acquitted in police station attack case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday acquitted former Sindh home minister Dr Zulfiqar Mirza and his 24 aides in a case pertaining to attacking a police station in Karachi in 2015, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sindh Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) acquitted Zulfiqar Mirza and 24 others after eight years. They were arrested in the case of attack and rioting at Darakhshan police station, Karachi.

The ATC judge said that the prosecution failed to present evidence during eight years and acquitted Mirza and his aides in the case.

The court said that despite issuing repeated notices, the public prosecutor could not present a single witness.

It should be noted that a case was registered against 24 people including Dr Zulfikar Mirza in 2015.

