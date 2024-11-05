PAKISTAN NAVY SHIP ZULFIQUAR VISITS PORT DJIBOUTI DURING DEPLOYMENT ON REGIONAL MARITIME SECURITY PATROL

Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR visited port Djibouti during deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrol. Upon arrival at port, PN Ship was received by officials of Djibouti Navy.

The Commanding Officer of PNS ZULFIQUAR called on senior military leadership and explored avenues for further collaboration. Navy to Navy engagements between Pakistan and Djibouti have been the cornerstone of diplomatic relations between both brotherly countries. During Port Call, crew of PNS ZULFIQUAR also had professionally rewarding interactions with Djibouti Navy and Coast Guards.

Pakistan and Djibouti enjoy close and cordial relations based on mutual respect and understanding. Both the countries also have numerous common interests in maritime arena. The Ambassadors, Defence Attaches, Senior Government and Military Leadership of Djibouti and prominent members of local and Pakistani community also visited the ship.

Upon departure, PNS ZULFIQUAR conducted Passage Exercise with Djibouti Coast Guards to enhance inter-operability.