007 First Light gets release date

PlayStation has announced the release date for IO Interactive’s hotly anticipated James Bond game, 007 First Light.

The release date and gameplay footage for the game were unveiled in a PlayStation State of Play for 007 First Light.

PlayStation also shared footage from the gameplay on its X account.

“Bond’s equipped for the job thanks to his Q-gadgets and watch. Scan environments for opportunities to distract enemies with laser beams, smoke bombs, phone darts, and more,” the caption of the post read.

According to IO Interactive, the game will launch on March 27, 2026, across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch 2.

The developer’s gameplay footage for 007 First Light showed the titular character on a wide range of missions involving camouflage, gunfights and spying on enemies.

IO Interactive describes 007 First Light as an origin story for James Bond, beginning with his time as a Royal Navy air crewman.

He is drawn into MI6 training after committing “an audacious act of bravery.”

IO Interactive will also introduce new versions of classic James Bond characters such as M, Q, and Moneypenny in 007 First Light and plans to expand the story into a trilogy.

It is worth noting here that the James Bond game is scheduled for a release just two months before the arrival of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

Developed by Rockstar Games, the hotly anticipated title will hit the shelves on May 26, 2026.