007 First Light Review: IO Interactive Delivers the Best James Bond Game Since GoldenEye

James Bond is back, and this time he’s not on the big screen. IO Interactive’s 007 First Light launched May 27, 2026, and early reviews call it the most confident, polished Bond game in decades – a modern take that finally captures the spy’s mix of charm, gadgetry, and brute force.

A Younger, Hungrier 007

007 First Light doesn’t rehash Daniel Craig’s era or try to mimic GoldenEye’s multiplayer nostalgia. Instead, it follows a younger Bond fresh out of MI6 academy, eager to prove himself. Dexter: Original Sin star Patrick Gibson voices and models the new 007, bringing a cockier, less seasoned edge to the role.

The game leans into that “rookie” angle. Narrative director Martin Emborg said this Bond isn’t the unflappable veteran fans know yet.

“This is a young man that isn’t all those things yet, and so there is maybe a little more on the line for this guy than your seasoned Bond.” It’s a gamble that pays off, giving the story room to grow and letting players see Bond earn his license to kill.

Hitman DNA, Bond Attitude

IO Interactive is best known for Hitman, and you can feel that DNA here. Levels are built as “wide-linear” sandboxes with multiple paths, gadgets, and social disguises. You can sneak through a London gala by impersonating a journalist, poison a guard to create a distraction, or just go loud and brawl your way out.

But this isn’t Hitman with a tuxedo. Senior combat designer Tom Marcham explained the difference: “Bond tends to get into prolonged fights with a lot more action going on, but he tends to be a lot more stylish about how he solves it. Agent 47 fires one bullet. Bond fires maybe one bullet, but he might punch five guys first, and steal some guy’s gun, and then shoot that one bullet.”

Visuals, Replayability, and That Bond Feel

On high-end PC and PS5, First Light looks stunning. IO’s engine pushes impressive lighting and environments across globetrotting missions, from stormy Iceland to Kensington rooftops. The Monty Norman theme hits at just the right moments, and the score nails the classic Bond vibe.

Replayability is baked in. Missions break down into smaller segments you can replay from the menu, letting you experiment with different approaches without redoing entire levels.

Add in dozens of challenges, side quests, and cosmetic unlocks, and there’s plenty to keep you coming back after the 14-20 hour main story.

The Verdict

007 First Light isn’t perfect – the second act pacing dips slightly, and some AI moments feel dated.

But IO Interactive has created a game that feels like its own enterprise, not a retread. It balances cinematic set pieces with player-driven freedom in a way that finally feels right for Bond.

With Amazon’s new Bond film still years away, First Light fills the gap in style. IO Interactive CEO Hank Abrak has already hinted that a sequel is on the table if the response is strong. Based on the reviews, 007 fans should be ready for more.

007 First Light is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this summer.