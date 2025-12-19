Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy Beverly Hills holiday party at Funke

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are enjoying the festive spirit!

The lovebirds put on a united front as they attended a holiday party together in Beverly Hills, on Thursday, December 18.

The 31-year-old hitmaker and his 29-year-old model wife were spotted arriving at a festive gathering at the popular Funke restaurant in their signature casual-cool style.

Justin Bieber sported a black leather jacket over a red shirt and completed his look with baggy dark blue jeans and black shoes as well as slim sunglasses.

While, Hailey complemented him in a minimalist black outfit, featuring a cropped top, a black jacket with a cow-print fleece collar, jeans, and open-toe heels.

The supermodel and Rhode founder styled her hair in her signature flippy lob and added sleek sunglasses of her own.

The outing came just a day after Justin shared a video of the couple enjoying an at-home sushi-making lesson with a chef, highlighting their relaxed time together following a recent trip to Tokyo, Japan.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber returned to Los Angeles earlier this week after the overseas getaway.

The Baby hitmaker recently shared a carousel of heartwarming images of a band and his pastor, Churchome leader Judah Smith, rehearsing for a Christmas-themed show.