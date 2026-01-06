Miley Cyrus talks acting comeback at Palm Springs Film Festival

Miley Cyrus has revealed that a return to acting is not off the table!

The singer and actor shared her thoughts on returning to acting while speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the 37th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on January 3.

Cyrus, who last appeared onscreen in a 2019 episode of Black Mirror, said she would consider stepping back in front of the camera projects if the opportunity felt right.

“If the opportunity or the script or the character was right or designed in a way that it would make sense. I’m totally there,” she told the outlet.

Miley Cyrus was honored at the event with the Outstanding Artistic Achievement award for her song “Dream As One” from Avatar: Fire and Ash.

During the interview, the singer also reflected on her 2026 Golden Globes nomination for the track, describing the recognition as deeply meaningful.

“It’s just all really exciting for me. Everything that I could have dreamed is a reality and so everyday I’m grateful,” she proudly said.

At the event, Miley Cyrus also teased an upcoming nostalgic moment for fans, revealing that she is preparing for the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, which will be celebrated in March.