10 die, 12 injured in rain-related incidents in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR: At least 10 people including eight children have died while twelve others injured in the rain related incidents in different parts Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

According to report released by Provincial Disaster Management Authority today, three houses were completely damaged while twenty-four partially damaged due to building collapses in Peshawar, Nowshera, Bajaur, Shangla, Mansehra, Bannu, Mohmand, Mardan and North Waziristan.

The emergency operation center of PDMA is fully operational round the clock and people can report any untoward incident at helpline 1700.

Several houses in Peshawar, Noshera, Shangla, Banu and Bajaur suffered partial damage due to rain and strong winds.

Yesterday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur has expressed his sorrows for the human and property loss in the recent rains and has announced compensation for the victims.

The chief minister has also sought a report from the authorities regarding the loss in recent rains in the province.