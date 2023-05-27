10 former ministers’ diplomatic passports cancelled

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has cancelled the diplomatic passports of nine PTI leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Pervaiz Khattak along with Awami Muslim League’s Sheikh Rashid, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the aftermath of May 09 violent protests, the Passport Directorate has notified cancellation of diplomatic passports of 10 former ministers, which also included former ministers Azam Swati, Ali Amin Gandapur, Farrukh Habib, Aun Abbas, Zartaj Gul and Ali Muhammad Khan.

Diplomatic passports are issued to the state dignitaries, diplomats and other entitled individuals in pursuance of Schedule-IV of Passport Rules 2021.

Approval of diplomatic passports is responsibility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Violent incidents reported across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 09.

Protests were held in major cities of the country as the party workers were agitated over arrest of the PTI chairman, with Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan provinces and Islamabad summoned the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore and the military memorials in various parts of the country came under attacks during protest by the PTI workers.