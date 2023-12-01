From Kendall Jenner to Hadid sister: 10 Highest-paid models of the year

From the second-youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kendall to the supermodel siblings, Gigi and Bella Hadid, read on to know all the 10 highest-paid models of the year 2023.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the top 10 list published by an international portal, American model and entrepreneur Kendall Jenner retained her top spot, being the highest paid of the year 2023 as well, followed by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Gisele Bundchen and Gigi Hadid among others.

Kendall Jenner – $40 Million

Supermodel, entrepreneur, socialite and reality TV star, held tight to the top spot she has been in for the past four years, earning a whopping $40 million this year, thanks to her runway shows, campaigns, ‘The Kardashians’ outings and the newly-launched 818 Tequila.

Chrissy Teigen – $39 Million

Supermodel and TV personality, Chrissy Teigen follows Jenner with $39 million accumulated this year, with the help of hosting ‘Lip-Sync Battle’ and becoming the author of the best-selling cookbooks, in addition to modelling.

Gisele Bündchen – $33 Million

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen has been one of the highest-paid models in the world since 2001. Moreover, she was also one of the richest women in the entertainment industry in 2007.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley – $32 Million

English model and former Victoria’s Secret angel, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, moved away from runway to focus on entrepreneurial ventures including beauty line, Rosie Inc.

Cara Delevingne – $31 Million

British actor, supermodel and socialite Cara Delevingne has been recently exploring other career arenas than runways and shoots, particularly acting.

Adriana Lima – $30 Million

One of the OG Victoria’s Secret angels, Brazilian beauty Adriana Lima continues to earn from fashion campaigns occasionally and to date remains a force to be reckoned with.

Gigi Hadid – $20 Million

Elder one of the two Hadid sisters, Gigi Hadid is one of the most popular supermodels of the current generation who has dominated the runways with her standout walk, in addition to being the face of campaigns and editorial covers.

Bella Hadid – $19 Million

Gigi’s younger sister, supermodel and philanthropist Bella Hadid has been a tough competition to her contemporaries, being a top choice for the runway with her unique walk. She has also been one of the most influential supermodels, frequently using her voice to highlight social issues.

Joan Smalls – $19 Million

Puerto Rican model and television personality, Joan Smalls marked history when she became the first Latina model to represent cosmetics giant, Estée Lauder in 2011. She also entered the ‘World’s Highest-Paid Models’ list for the first time in 2013.

Liu Wen – $19 Million

Widely regarded as China’s first-ever supermodel, she was the first model from the country to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the first East Asian spokesmodel for Estée Lauder, and the first Asian model to ever make it to the annual highest-paid models list.

‘Caved to Zionist pressure’: Gigi Hadid retracts her anti-Israel post; offers apology