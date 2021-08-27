13 burnt to death in ‘third degree’ Karachi factory fire, more casualties feared

KARACHI: At least 13 labourers have confirmed burnt to death on Friday as blaze erupted in a chemical factory located in the Mehran Town of the port city, ARY News reported quoting rescue sources.

According to the rescue sources, more labourers are still stuck in the wretched chemical factory premises actively engulfed by the fire. The operation to put off the fire and to rescue stuck people is underway.

About 20- to 25 labourers were inside when the fire broke out, the rescue officials learned. This number included underage employees as child labours, sources said.

Two of the 13 deceased were brothers working in the same factory, confirmed the rescue officials, noting that due to smothering smoke filled in the factory the rescue drive was hindered.

According to the latest update, the fire has been extinguished but the cooling efforts are still going on.

The labourers working for the factory have told ARY News there was only one way to enter or exit the building and the blaze made it impossible to reach it. The people ran for the roof to save themselves.

The factory employed children as well, the sources said.

The Sindh Rangers personnel have reached the scene to contribute to rescue operations.