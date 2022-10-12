18 killed as bus carrying flood affectees catches fire near Nooriabad

NOORIABAD: At least 18 passengers were killed and several others injured after a passenger bus caught fire on the M9 motorway near Jamshoro’s Nooriabad Town, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the police, the ill-fated bus, with flood affectees on board, was heading towards Khairpur Nathan Shah from Karachi.

Resultantly, 18 people were burnt alive, while several others sustained injuries.

Nooriabad Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Wajid Thaheem confirmed that 18 bodies were retrieved from the coach out of which eight were children.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the deputy commissioner and superintendent police of Jamshoro to immediately reach the site with ambulances and rescue the affectees.

“The injured persons should immediately be moved to the hospital and the administration should provide all kinds of support to the families of the victims,” he said while expressing grief over the loss of lives.

CM Murad has also summoned a report of the incident.

Comments