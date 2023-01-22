Sunday, January 22, 2023
type here...
HomeInternational
AFP

10 killed in building collapse in Syria

test

A building collapsed in Syria’s second city of Aleppo on Sunday killing 10 people including one child, state media reported, adding that rescue efforts were ongoing.

The five-storey structure in the city’s Sheikh Maksoud neighbourhood collapsed “due to a water leak in the building’s foundations”, state news agency SANA quoted a police source as saying.

Rescuers, civil defence forces and firefighters continued their search for others believed to be missing in the rubble, the news agency added.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights meanwhile reported that the 10 victims were all displaced people from the northern district of Afrin.

Nearly half a million people have been killed in Syria’s conflict since it broke out in 2011, and about half of its pre-war population has been displaced.

Many of those displaced have had to move into buildings that are structurally unsound, resulting in relatively frequent collapses.

Last September, a building collapse in the Ferdaws neighbourhood of Aleppo killed 10 people, including three children.

Comments

AFP

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.