10 laborers abducted, unidentified men, Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: As many as 10 laborers were abducted by some unidentified men from Shah Hassan Khel village near Lakki Marwat city, ARY News reported on Monday, citing police sources.

Sources within the police revealed that the abducted laborers were the employees of the roach construction company and were on their way to work on Shadi Khel Road from Tajori where some unidentified men kidnapped them.

Meanwhile, the sources claimed that all the kidnappers belonged from Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Kirk, and other areas.

Last year, at least five laborers were shot dead by unidentified persons in the Shin Warsak area of South Waziristan.

According to the police officials, a total of five laborers – constructing a police post in the area – were sleeping at their camp when some unidentified individuals opened fire and killed them on the spot.

Meanwhile, all five laborers belong to the local tribe.

