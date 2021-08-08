10 lose life after passenger van cylinder explodes in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: At least 10 people lost their lives after a passenger van cylinder exploded in Gujranwala, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A fuel cylinder of a passenger van packed with travellers exploded in Gujranwala’s Shahkot area. The passenger van caught fire after the powerful explosion, leaving four passengers dead on the spot while six others succumbed to wounds due to burns at the hospital.

The bodies and wounded persons were immediately shifted to the hospital by the rescue teams.

Rescue sources said that 16 passengers were affected in the horrible incident while seven wounded are in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses said that the passenger van was fully destroyed after the explosion and fire.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident and sought a report from the commissioner.

He directed to probe into the passenger van cylinder explosion and asked the authorities to present a comprehensive investigation report. The chief minister directed the local administration to ensure the provision of best medical facilities to the wounded persons.