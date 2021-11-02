10 more die of Covid, 457 test positive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: At least ten more people died of Covid-19 while 457 others tested positive for the viral disease across Pakistan during the past 24 hours.

According to official figures shared by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the death toll climbed to 28,466 after ten more people succumbed to the infection.

A total of 39,296 samples were tested during this period, out of which 457 turned out to be positive, lifting the number of confirmed cases to 1,274,017. The positivity rate was recorded at 1.16 per cent.

There are a total of 1,234 critical patients being treated in hospitals across the country.

Statistics 2 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 39,296

Positive Cases: 457

Positivity %: 1.16%

Deaths : 10

Patients on Critical Care: 1234 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 2, 2021

According to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP, five million people have died worldwide from Covid-19 since the disease first emerged in China nearly two years ago.

Monday’s milestone, nearly four months after four million deaths were registered, came even as mortality rates slow thanks to a global vaccine rollout that has seen billions of people injected.

