10 more healthcare workers contract Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: As many as 16,842 healthcare workers have got infected while battling the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources at the Ministry of National Health, 10 more health workers including seven doctors diagnosed coronavirus positive in last 24 hours.

So far 10,074 doctors, 2,398 nurses and 4,370 other staff of hospitals have contracted the coronavirus, sources said.

While battling the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 in the country 164 healthcare workers have lost their lives, the sources said.

Overall 16,258 healthcare workers have recovered from the pandemic.

Most of the medical workers infected by the virus and deceased belong to Sindh. As per the province-wise breakup, in Sindh, 5,931 health workers were infected by coronavirus while 57 died in the disease.

In Punjab, 3,489 healthcare workers contracted the coronavirus and 29 of them died. In KP, 3,983 health workers were diagnosed with the Covid-19 and 44 of them died.

In Islamabad, 1,532 medical workers contracted the coronavirus and 13 of them died. In Balochistan 851 healthcare workers and in Azad Kashmir 782 health workers contracted the coronavirus and 09 of them died in each region.

While in Gilgit-Baltistan, 274 health workers contracted coronavirus and three of them died.