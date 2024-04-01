10 newly-elected MNAs take oath

ISLAMABAD: 10 newly elected members took oath on Monday in session of the National Assembly.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath.

The House also observed one-minute silence over the killing of five Chinese nationals in Dasu terrorist attack to express solidarity with the people of China.

Besides, fateha was offered for the departed souls of various people, including personnel of the security and law enforcement agencies, who laid down their lives in defence of the country.

The session has then adjourned indefinite period.