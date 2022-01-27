10 soldiers martyred in attack on check post in Balochistan’s Kech: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Ten soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred when terrorists attacked a security forces check post in Balochistan’s Kech district on the night of January 25, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the fire raid by terrorists occurred on the night of Jan 25-26.

“The terrorist fire raid on security forces check post in Kech, Balochistan on 25/26 Jan. During intense exchange of fire, 1 terrorist killed & several injured. While repulsing terrorists, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said in a statement.

The ISPR said that three terrorists had been apprehended in the operation while a follow-up clearance operation is still in progress to hunt down perpetrators of the incident.

“Armed Forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost,” it added.

Earlier on January 14, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom as terrorists attacked a military check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bannu district, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The military’s media wing had said that terrorists had opened fire on a military check post in Bannu’s Jani Khel town on January 13-14 night. The army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, it added.

During intense exchange of fire, a soldier, 26-year-old Sarfaraz Ali, embraced martyrdom.

