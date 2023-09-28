10 suspected car thieves arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: In a bid to curb the criminal activities related to car, and motorcycle theft, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) conducted several raids across the metropolis and arrested 10 alleged culprits, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) AVLC, a total of 10 individuals were apprehended over a suspect of being involved in a car and motorcycle theft across the city.

During the raid, the authorities successfully recovered one stolen car, one rikshaw, and eight motorcycles from the possession of the accused criminals.

As per SSP statement, the arrested individuals were identified as Sameer, Sadiq, Waqar, Muzammil, Aashir, Aamir, Ali Nawaz, Waqar, Sharafat and Usman.

Meanwhile, the law enforcers are conducting raids to apprehend the other suspects involved in the criminal activities.