10 to 15 decisions of SC required to be revisited: Irfan Qadir

ISLAMABAD: Former attorney general and prominent Supreme Court lawyer Irfan Qadir on Sunday said that the former chief justice had wrongfully suspended the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023, ARY News reported.

In comments as Justice Qazi Faez Isa has sworn in as the 29th chief justice of Pakistan on Sunday (today), Irfan Qadir said that the incumbent CJP has to redress the decisions taken by the former chief justice of the top court.

The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 — a bill that required the formation of benches on constitutional matters of public importance by a committee of three senior judges will be heard by a supreme court bench on Monday (tomorrow).

An eight-judge bench headed by the former CJP on April 13, had suspended the enforcement of the Supreme Court (Practice & Procedure) Act, 2023.

Irfan Qadir said, he expected that the suspension of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 will be set aside.

He was opined that 10 to 15 judgments are required to be corrected. “I hope Qazi Faez Isa will correct those decisions of the court,” Qadir said.

“Justice Qazi Isa has to address division in judges and unify the court,” he said. “He has to restore the image of the top court,” he added.