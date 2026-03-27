100% work from home policy enforced on Fridays

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Department has announced 100 per cent work-from-home policy on Fridays, under austerity drive amid fuel crises after US-Israel and Iran war, ARY News reported.

A formal notification has been issued by the department confirming the decision.

According to the notification, employees of the Local Government Department will work from home every Friday. The work-from-home policy has been implemented for a period of two months, with a possible extension depending on the situation.

The notification further stated that offices will remain closed on Fridays as part of fuel conservation and governance measures introduced by the provincial government.

Under the government’s fuel conservation plan, all work on Fridays will be conducted entirely online.

All officers within the Local Government Department have been directed to ensure full compliance with the instructions. The directive applies to all relevant offices, including field formations, which will also operate remotely on Fridays.

Earlier this month, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet approved a 50% work from home policy for staff in government departments as part of a fuel conservation initiative and responsible governance initiative.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shafi Jan, said that the decision includes holding 100% of official meetings virtually, reducing fuel allowances for official vehicles by 25%, and cutting overall government vehicle fuel consumption by 50%.

Police, rescue, and security agencies will be exempted from these fuel reduction measures.

The policy also aims to curb VIP protocol vehicle and helicopter usage, limit non-essential government events and dinners, and encourage fiscal prudence in official expenditures.