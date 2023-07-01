35.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Advertisement -

1,000 arrested during violent protests in France: Interior Minister

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 1,000 protesters have been arrested during violent protests sparked by the killing of a teen by police.

In an interview, he said 45,000 police officers have been deployed across the country in preparation for a possible fourth night of protests.

The United Nations human rights office has stressed upon France to ‘seriously address’ its police racism.

In a statement in Geneva, the UN human rights office Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani expressed concern over the death of a 17 year youth of Algerian and Moroccan descent on Tuesday, after he was shot dead while driving away from a traffic stop in suburb of Paris.

Shamdasani noted that an investigation has been launched into the alleged voluntary homicide.

However, she said this is a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and discrimination in law enforcement.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.