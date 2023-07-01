1,000 arrested during violent protests in France: Interior Minister

The French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 1,000 protesters have been arrested during violent protests sparked by the killing of a teen by police.

In an interview, he said 45,000 police officers have been deployed across the country in preparation for a possible fourth night of protests.

The United Nations human rights office has stressed upon France to ‘seriously address’ its police racism.

In a statement in Geneva, the UN human rights office Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani expressed concern over the death of a 17 year youth of Algerian and Moroccan descent on Tuesday, after he was shot dead while driving away from a traffic stop in suburb of Paris.

Shamdasani noted that an investigation has been launched into the alleged voluntary homicide.

However, she said this is a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and discrimination in law enforcement.