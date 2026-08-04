1000 EV buses coming to Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to launch an EV taxi service in September and bring 50 more double-decker buses to Karachi in October this year. Furthermore, it has also decided to phase in 1,000 EV buses across the province by the end of the year, ARY News reported.

Sindh Minister for Transport Sharjeel Memon presided over a meeting on transport and mass transit in Sindh on Tuesday.

The Senior Minister, who holds multiple portfolios, was briefed on various ongoing projects.

The meeting decided to open one section of the mixed-traffic line on University Road in September this year. It was also agreed to launch new routes for the Peoples Bus Service, connecting Larkana to Qambar and Qambar to Shahdadkot.

During the meeting, the Minister directed the relevant officers to complete the construction of all Red Line BRT depots within the stipulated timeline.

Sharjeel Memon confirmed that the EV taxi service will launch in September this year, while 1,000 additional EV buses will be integrated into the public transport system in phases by the end of the year.

He added that 50 new double-decker buses will arrive in Karachi in October, providing citizens with modern and quality travel facilities. The Senior Minister also noted that the University Road section would substantially improve traffic flow.

Sharjeel emphasized that the provincial government remains committed to providing modern, safe, and eco-friendly transport options to the public.