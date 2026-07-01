100,000 killed in Myanmar post-coup conflict: monitor

YANGON, Myanmar: More than 100,000 people have been killed across all sides in Myanmar since a military coup five years ago triggered civil war, a conflict monitor said Wednesday.

Since the February 2021 putsch there have been 100,114 “conflict-related fatalities” according to Sun Mon Thant, a senior analyst from Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED), which tallies media reports of violence.

There is no official toll and estimates vary widely, but analysts regard the half-decade civil war as the deadliest active conflict in Asia.

The military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, detaining the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and ending Myanmar’s decade-long experiment with democracy.

Security forces put down anti-putsch protests, but activists quit the cities to form pro-democracy guerrilla groups, fighting alongside ethnic minority armies which have long resisted central rule.