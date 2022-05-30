103-year-old woman becomes world’s oldest parachuter

A 103-year-old Swedish woman named Rut Larrson has become the oldest ever person to complete a tandem parachute jump.

The braveheart lady jumped from a plane along with parachutist Joackim Johansson in the Swedish city of Motala.

Talking to local media after the jump Larrson said, “It was wonderful to do this, I’ve been thinking about it for a long time.”

Her friends and family cheered her from the airfield below as the 103-year-old sailed down smoothly.

“Nowadays I don’t see so well, but it felt good,” she said when asked what she saw during her jump.

An official from Guinness World Records was on the airfield too to record the jump.

Larrson, who is reportedly 103 years and 259 days old, broke the previous record for for the oldest person to parachute, the last record was held by a woman who was 103 years and 181 days old.

Also Read: Man dies as parachute fails to open during skydiving

Larrson said that she would celebrate by having “a little cake”, “There was an American woman who beat the record so I had to beat hers,” she added.

Some days back, an Irish skydiver named Roger surprised his parents Pat and Mary by calling them right before skydiving from a plane. The video, originally shot in 2015, has started doing rounds over social media recently.

Comments