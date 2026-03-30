$10m project launched in AJK to bring out-of-school children into classrooms

ISLAMABAD: A new initiative has been launched in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to expand educational opportunities for thousands of children in the region.

The initiative titled “Out of School Children Project” is supported by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and was signed on January 19, 2026, according to documents available with Wealth Pakistan. The $10 million initiative marks an important step toward improving access to education in …

The $10 million initiative marks an important step toward improving access to education in the region. The project will be implemented by the Elementary and Secondary Education Department of the Government of AJK and is expected to become operational soon.

The project focuses on identifying out-of-school children and connecting them with learning opportunities through improved school facilities, community outreach, and targeted enrollment campaigns.

By strengthening institutional capacity, the initiative is designed to support schools in both enrolling and retaining students more effectively.

According to official documents, the project is currently at a preparatory stage, with financial and physical progress to begin once implementation starts.

Once underway, the program is expected to contribute to higher literacy levels and support broader educational development goals across the region.

Experts view such focused efforts as an important step toward expanding access to education and creating more inclusive learning environments in Pakistan.

With targeted interventions, improved access, and enhanced resources, the initiative is expected to help address existing gaps and open up new pathways for children, particularly in remote and underserved areas.